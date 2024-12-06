Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Yo Yo Honey Singh documentary to drop on OTT on December 20

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 6: The documentary based on Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ has set its streaming date. It is set to drop on OTT on December 20. It is directed by Mozez Singh of ‘Human’ fame, and offers an exclusive look into the life of the hip-hop artiste and rapper.

Revealing the real Honey, aka Hirdesh Singh, the man behind the headlines, it chronicles his rapid rise to fame, from the challenges he faced to his comeback. The documentary has been produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain under tha banner of Sikhya Entertainment. Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said in a joint statement, “With ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh.

It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name”. They further mentioned. “After the success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, we’re proud to present a documentary that captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of this true desi kalakar—a journey we believe fans and critics alike will find deeply fascinating.

We’re thrilled to collaborate with Director Mozez Singh and Netflix again to bring this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide”. For director Mozez Singh, capturing Honey Singh’s journey has been an incredible experience, as he said, “He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life.

I feel honoured and privileged to be bringing a documentary alongside the Oscar-winning Sikhya and to have been given full access to Honey Singh’s world. I’m so thankful that he trusted me with his life story. We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back”. “But most of all we have spoken about the price of Fame.

documentary highlights his evolution, his lasting impact on popular culture, and a lot of stories that no one has ever heard before. We’re thrilled for you to meet the legend, the man who is responsible for creating a revolution in the Indian rap and hip-hop scene, a man entirely unique in his making”, he added. The documentary is set to premiere on December 20 on Netflix.

IANS

Previous article
RBI slashes cash reserve ratio by 0.5 pc to spur growth, leaves repo rate unchanged
Next article
Hindus should learn self-defence like Israelis: Giriraj Singh on B’desh situation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the entire...
NATIONAL

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) launched an appeal for $1.2 billion to support...
INTERNATIONAL

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development concluded in Bangkok, five United...
Business

CRR cut to support growth, repo rate decision on expected lines: Industry

New Delhi, Dec 6:  The RBI’s decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps would...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led...

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

NATIONAL 0
Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund...

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led...

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

NATIONAL 0
Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund...

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge