Friday, December 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Hindus should learn self-defence like Israelis: Giriraj Singh on B’desh situation

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 6:  Amid ongoing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said all Hindus should undergo self-defence training like Israelis.

In a post on social media platform X, the Minister said: “Lessons should be learnt from Bangladesh and considering the situation in our country, all Hindus should undergo self-defence training like Israel.”

His post comes amid continuing violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Massive demonstrations were being carried out in various states in India to protest against the targeting of Hindus in the South Asian country.

For the unversed, the Israelis, shaken by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, have turned to ‘Krav Maga’ for learning self-defence. In the massacre, Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said more than 38,000 people in the Strip have been killed in the war with Israel. Krav Maga, contact combat, is a highly effective, battle-tested Israeli system of self-defence, fighting skills and defensive tactics.

In Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest, was arrested on sedition charges and his bail plea was deferred till January 2 as no lawyer was ready to represent him. ISKCON had claimed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh’s Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in the sedition case was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country and was now fighting for his life in a hospital.

India has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the security of minorities. Last month, the Union Minister said that as the Bangladesh interim government headed by Mohammed Yousuf was acting on the directions of fundamentalists, the United Nations should intervene and solve the matter.

He also pressed for a law to stop conversions in India. Meanwhile, in another post, Giriraj Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country has become a force in the world under his leadership. Pressing for the BJP’s one nation, one election poll promise, he posted: “To make the country stronger and more progressive, we now need one country, one election”.

IANS

Previous article
Yo Yo Honey Singh documentary to drop on OTT on December 20
Next article
CRR cut to support growth, repo rate decision on expected lines: Industry
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the entire...
NATIONAL

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) launched an appeal for $1.2 billion to support...
INTERNATIONAL

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development concluded in Bangkok, five United...
Business

CRR cut to support growth, repo rate decision on expected lines: Industry

New Delhi, Dec 6:  The RBI’s decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps would...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led...

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

NATIONAL 0
Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund...

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Kerala delayed to comply with PM’s directive on Wayanad disaster’, Priyanka shares Centre’s response

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6: Days after a delegation led...

UNICEF seeks 1.2 billion USD to help 51 million children in Africa

NATIONAL 0
Nairobi, Dec 6 : The United Nations Children's Fund...

UN regional commissions call for urgent, equitable, sustainable energy transition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Dec 6:  As the 13th International Forum on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge