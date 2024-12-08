A fest for the spoken and the unspoken too!

When Chai Met Toast, Patralekha and Tillotama Shome headline Spoken Fest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Shillong hosted its first-ever Spoken Fest, bringing together voices from across the country to celebrate the art of storytelling. The festival offered a unique platform where music, poetry, and personal narratives intersected, creating moments of connection and reflection.

The event featured an eclectic mix of artists stepping beyond their usual roles to share stories and experiences.

Among the many acts that left an indelible mark was the Indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast. Hailing from Kochi, Kerala, the band is known for its blend of uplifting melodies and multilingual lyrics, weaving stories that resonate across audiences. Their deep-rooted connection with the Northeast added a personal touch to their performance.

“We’ve played across Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya more than in most parts of India,” they said, reflecting on their love for the region. Their music, rooted in storytelling, often explores themes of love, hope, and belonging.

“Our songs talk about love, places, and people, and we think that’s why they strike a chord here. Spoken Fest, for us, feels like a natural fit,” the band said, while interacting with The Shillong Times, before they took to the stage.

Their latest project, Nature Tapes, re-imagines old favorites with a fresh perspective. While they’re yet to collaborate with local artists or incorporate Northeast-inspired themes, they hinted at exciting plans. “We’ve captured some moments in Shillong for Instagram, which will be out soon. Who knows? Maybe our next album will have a Northeast-inspired track,” they teasingly added.

Also, the band when asked which song would they dedicate to Shillong said, “It would be Yellow Paper Daisy, it is a track that captures the simplicity and beauty that resonates with the city’s charm. It’s a song about finding joy in the small moments much like the warmth we have received here.”

Acclaimed actress Patralekha, known for her roles in films like CityLights and Love Games, was among one of the headliners. Performing in her hometown, she emphasised the event’s essence. “Spoken Fest is about freedom and individuality, and Shillong, with its love for art, is the perfect setting for it,” she said.

For Patralekha, interacting with a live audience was a refreshing departure from the scripted world of cinema. “It’s always refreshing to share thoughts directly with an audience and hear their stories. It makes the exchange so personal,” she added. Celebrated for her nuanced performances in films like Sir and The Lunchbox, actor Tillotama Shome found a deeply personal connection with Shillong.

“My parents came here for their honeymoon 50 years ago, and now, just before their anniversary, we’re here together. It feels like coming full circle,” she shared. Known for her theatrical roots, Shome reflected on the power of storytelling, calling Spoken Fest a space for voices that might otherwise remain unheard.

“Spoken Fest democratises storytelling. It gives space to voices that often go unheard, allowing them to craft their narratives while staying true to their essence,” she said. Despite her anxiety about live performances, Shome expressed hope that events like these would help her reconnect with her theatre background.

Both the actors got into a conversation that delved into movie making, dealing with grief and the role of women in movies.

For Bengaluru-based content creator Trinetra, known for her Instagram narratives about gender identity and mental health, Spoken Fest marked her debut as a live performer.

“This place feels magical, yet performing live is terrifying,” she confessed. Trinetra’s performance was a heartfelt blend of poetry and storytelling, touching on themes of childhood and innocence. “On the internet, you control your narrative, but here, it’s raw and immediate. It’s both terrifying and liberating,” she added, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

Known for her humorous takes on everyday life on social media, Kareema Barry surprised the audience with an introspective session on grief and loss. Her performance stood in stark contrast to her online persona, highlighting the versatility and depth of her storytelling abilities.

“This was completely out of my comfort zone, but that’s what makes Spoken Fest special. It’s about embracing vulnerability,” she said.

Actor and writer Amol Parashar, widely recognised for his role as Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling, brought a mix of humour and reflection to the stage. His story, Not-So-Casual Sex, delved into the complexities of modern relationships.

“Relationship ke mood mein main tha nahi. Toh mere doston ne mujhe kaha ki I should try casual sex. Ab yeh ek aisa term hai jo maine suna bohot, par samjha kabhi nahi. Mere hisaab se, sara sex casual hi hota hai,” he quipped, leaving the audience in splits.

Balancing laughter with moments of introspection, Parashar’s candid narration resonated with many, offering a fresh perspective on navigating personal relationships.

The Shillong edition of Spoken Fest served as a meeting point for people from all walks of life. From musicians to actors, content creators to poets, everyone stepped away from their familiar roles, embracing vulnerability and raw expression. For some, it was about coming full circle, while for others, it was a leap into the unknown.

It was an attempt at reminding its attendees of the magic of the spoken, and perhaps the ‘unspoken’ too.