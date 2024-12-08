Sunday, December 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Christmas spirit grips city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The festive spirit of Christmas has begun to envelop Shillong. With just three weeks to go until the grand celebration, residents have already started preparing for the state’s biggest religious festival.
Various installations and buildings across the city have been illuminated with lights, adding a festive charm. Popular marketplaces like Police Bazar and Iewduh are bustling with people, as the shopping frenzy picks up pace. Many shopkeepers are optimistic that this rush will continue until the year’s end.
However, the increased activity has led to heavy traffic jams, as more people venture out for shopping. Delivery personnel in the city are also feeling the pressure. “During Christmas and Puja, the workload is always high. Sometimes, we deliver goods late into the night,” shared one delivery boy.
In addition, several groups have started organizing pre-Christmas celebrations and other festive programmes, adding to the city’s lively atmosphere.
It may be noted that many tourists visit Shillong during this time to experience the Christmas celebrations. While the entire stretch of Police Bazar is adorned with decorations every year, the government has yet to take any significant initiatives to beautify the city this festive season.

