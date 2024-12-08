Sunday, December 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Western Bypass construction picks up pace

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The construction work on the much-delayed Shillong Western Bypass has finally picked up pace.
An official from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited said work has begun in all the three packages of the project.
“Right now, the contractors are engaged in hill-cutting work and by March-April next year there will be significant progress in the project,” the official said.
The 38.256-km Shillong Western Bypass is being taken up in three packages. The total cost of the 12.80-km package-I is Rs 620 crore and is being implemented by Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd and BKD Infrastructures Pvt Ltd under a joint venture.
The 11.99-km package-II is being taken up at a cost of Rs 686 crore by Narendra Sharma and TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd under a joint venture.
The third and final package, which is 13.56 km long, is being taken up at a cost of Rs 562 crore by BRN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd.
The implementing agencies were appointed in September this year and the contractors took a few days to mobilise machineries and equipments for the project.
The Shillong Western Bypass project was conceived with the idea of reducing traffic jam in the capital city. The project is anticipated to be completed within two years from the start of construction.

