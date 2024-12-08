Sunday, December 8, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen discusses women participation in politics with British High Commissioner

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Cabinet Minister and MDA Spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron held discussions on women’s participation in active politics and the challenges they face globally during Cameron’s visit to Shillong.
Lyngdoh shared insights from their conversation, stating, “We discussed women’s difficulties in politics, noting common ground: laws worldwide must support women in politics.”
She added that their discussion highlighted the personal struggles she faced competing with men and the challenges Cameron faced as a woman in a first-world country.
Lyngdoh also explored overseas job opportunities for Meghalaya’s youths, particularly in England.
“Despite fluency in English, many struggle to clear required exams,” she said. “We requested assistance addressing technical difficulties, and Cameron agreed to follow up in New Delhi.”

