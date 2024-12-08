Conrad signs projects worth Rs 4,500 cr in Delhi summit

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 7: The state government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for several projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore during the 2nd Climate Investments and Technology Impact Summit at Meghalaya House, New Delhi, on Friday night. These projects are aimed at advancing the state’s infrastructure, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma signed the MoUs during the summit which include Artificial Intelligence projects worth Rs 1,500 crore; multipurpose convention centre, university campus, recreation and associated facilities for Rs 1,300 crore; projects for development of hydroelectric power worth Rs 1,000 crore; Meghalaya Cable Car Ropeway project for Rs 500 crore; development of advance farming cluster project worth Rs 125 crore and projects for sustainable collection and conversion of septic and sewage waste into natural fertilisers worth Rs 125 crore.

Addressing the summit, Sangma said, “By promoting sustainable industrial growth and providing incentives for green technologies, Meghalaya aims to transform its economic landscape while safeguarding its environment for future generations.”

The chief minister said Meghalaya is a state rich in diverse agro-climatic zones with the environment of the state offering significant potential not only for high-value tourism but also various agriculture-based industries.

“Meghalaya also receives significant annual rainfall that shapes our ecological landscape and agricultural practices however the abundance of rain also brings vulnerabilities related to climate change, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of these challenges and the development of effective mitigation strategies,” he said.

He also added that it is crucial for the state to invest in sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The chief minister also highlighted several programmes of the state like the Livelihoods and Access to Market Projects, Community-led Landscape Management Project, Community-based Forest Management and Livelihood Improvement and Protection of Vulnerable Catchment Areas under climate financing aimed at tackling some of the climate related challenges.

Speaking at length on the Green Meghalaya Project, Rejuvenating Rivers and Springs programme and Fish Sanctuaries initiatives, he said, “These initiatives are designed to enhance resilience against climate impacts while promoting sustainable practices that align with the state’s economic activities which are reliant on its natural resources,”

Also present during the event were Slovenia’s Minister of Science and Innovation, Dr Igor Panic and Executive Chairman, Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Board, Ram Mohan Mishra, among others. (With agency inputs)