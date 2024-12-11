Development prog for entrepreneurs

TURA, Dec 10: The 2nd batch of the Mentor Development Programme for entrepreneurs under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme was recently launched at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research Analysis, IIM.

Inaugurating the 4-day programme, Joint Director of Commerce & Industries M L Wanshnong urged the participants to acquire knowledge and get acquainted with the latest business technologies.

The Joint Director stressed the importance of market access, technology adoption and financial sustainability gaps for entrepreneurs to be bridged during these four days of the MMDP programme with IIM, Shillong.

Deputy Director (Marketing) Z Wreang emphasised the importance of entrepreneurs and their role as one of the backbones of Meghalaya’s economy.

General Manager, District Commerce & Industries Centre, Shillong A Malngiang exhorted the participants to put maximum effort to learn from the experts of IIM Shillong and to share their experiences with others to build sustainable business ecosystems in their respective districts.