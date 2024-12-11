Wednesday, December 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Development prog for entrepreneurs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Dec 10: The 2nd batch of the Mentor Development Programme for entrepreneurs under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme was recently launched at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research Analysis, IIM.
Inaugurating the 4-day programme, Joint Director of Commerce & Industries M L Wanshnong urged the participants to acquire knowledge and get acquainted with the latest business technologies.
The Joint Director stressed the importance of market access, technology adoption and financial sustainability gaps for entrepreneurs to be bridged during these four days of the MMDP programme with IIM, Shillong.
Deputy Director (Marketing) Z Wreang emphasised the importance of entrepreneurs and their role as one of the backbones of Meghalaya’s economy.
General Manager, District Commerce & Industries Centre, Shillong A Malngiang exhorted the participants to put maximum effort to learn from the experts of IIM Shillong and to share their experiences with others to build sustainable business ecosystems in their respective districts.

Previous article
Over 50,000 household toilets constructed in Meghalaya
Next article
CM announces expansion of Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West Garo Hills district participated in the District Level Science,...
MEGHALAYA

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got into a chase against a vehicle carrying illegal timber,...
MEGHALAYA

MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Tuesday celebrated the 76th year of the Universal...
MEGHALAYA

CM announces expansion of Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road

Mawkyrwat, Dec 10: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the expansion of the much-awaited Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road at Rs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West...

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got...

MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC)...
Load more

Popular news

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West...

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got...

MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge