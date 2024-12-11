CM announces expansion of Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road

Mawkyrwat, Dec 10: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the expansion of the much-awaited Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road at Rs 120 crores sanctioned under the World Bank MITP-2 project.

The chief minister announced while speaking at the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee celebration of Nativity Higher Secondary School, Mawkyrwat on Tuesday.

“We are putting a lot of stress on rural infrastructure and I am happy to announce that we will be taking up the Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road under the World Bank MITP-2 project at approximately Rs 120 plus crore. I hope that by early next year, we should be able to tender it out as the funds are already sanctioned and only the DPR stage is left,” Sangma said.

He said, ‘This government is pushing tourism like never before as it has a huge potential in our state and I believe that South West Khasi Hills can become one of the major destinations for tourism in the coming years”.

The chief minister also announced that the government will be tendering out a small resort for the development of tourism in Nongnah amounting to Rs 25 crore and for Mawlangwir village where monoliths are there, it has sanctioned Rs.5 crores for the development of infrastructure and the tender for these projects will be done soon.

The chief minister thanked the headmen, leaders and landowners for partnering with the state government to boost tourism.

Sangma also said that the state government is keen to work together with the community for the development of tourism at Jakrem, South West Khasi Hills which is still pending with the finalisation of the land.

The chief minister announced Rs 25 lakhs as a contribution from the Chief Minister Special Development Fund for Nativity Higher Secondary School.

He said that education is one the most important pillars of society and any nation, therefore expenditure on education is more of an investment and that is why in the last many years the MDA government has endeavoured to ensure that it gives utmost importance to education where it has the highest budget among all the departments amounting to more than 15% of the total budget.