Wednesday, December 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Over 50,000 household toilets constructed in Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Meghalaya’s coverage under the Swach Bharat Mission Gramin is 53,627 household toilets and 1,108 thousand community sanitary complexes, informed Minister in-charge Housing Marcuise N Marak on Tuesday while announcing the campaign’s closure.
The state has achieved 78.5 per cent of individual functional toilet constructions, he said.
Informing that the construction cost of an individual toilet is Rs 12,000, he said that out of the 1,48,102 lakh applications received for the construction of individual toilets, 87,000 were sanctioned.
‘The mission aligns with the vision of access to safe and hygienic facilities.
Talking about open defecation frees plus status, ‘Meghalaya achieved 83 plus per cent’, he said.
On challenges, he said land acquisition though small remains a hurdle and urged the traditional heads to extend cooperation to the government to ensure that the 100 ODF plus target is reached.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2024 budget speech on July 23 proposed an allocation of Rs 12, 192 crore under the Swachh Bharat mission.

Previous article
Dy CM lays foundation stone for Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road
Next article
Development prog for entrepreneurs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West Garo Hills district participated in the District Level Science,...
MEGHALAYA

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got into a chase against a vehicle carrying illegal timber,...
MEGHALAYA

MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Tuesday celebrated the 76th year of the Universal...
MEGHALAYA

CM announces expansion of Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road

Mawkyrwat, Dec 10: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the expansion of the much-awaited Weiloi-Mawkyrwat road at Rs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West...

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got...

MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC)...
Load more

Popular news

Ampati Govt School wins science exhibition

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Dec 10: Eight schools from across South West...

Villagers attack police vehicle to save timber smugglers in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Rajabala, Dec 10: A police vehicle, which had got...

MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge