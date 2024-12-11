Wednesday, December 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

German Chancellor Scholz calls vote of confidence

By: Agencies

Berlin, Dec 11: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday submitted a formal request for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag, the country’s lower house of parliament. According to a statement by the federal government, the vote is expected to take place on December 16.

Since the Free Democratic Party (FDP) left Germany’s ruling coalition during the government rift last month, the country has been on its way toward a snap election. Considering the remaining Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Greens in the government no longer have a majority in the Bundestag, Scholz is expected to lose the vote of confidence next week, Xinhua news agency reported.

After Scholz lost the vote, the German president could dissolve the parliament within 21 days. Snap elections will have to take place within 60 days of the dissolution. Major German parties have agreed that the snap election should be held on February 23, 2025.

IANS

Will set up university and medical college in each district: Assam CM
India poised to become leading maritime player: PM Modi
