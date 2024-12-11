Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Will set up university and medical college in each district: Assam CM

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Guwahati, Dec 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that there will be one university and one medical college in every district of Assam. Addressing the media, Sarma argued that Assam has been developing at a very fast pace.

He said, “It is a tremendous accomplishment that at least 80 lakh people have been lifted out of poverty in recent years. The state administration has prioritised health and education. Many colleges were promoted to universities under the present administration.”

According to the Chief Minister, the government is currently building 23 medical colleges, and work on three more will start in a year. “There were just three medical colleges for a very long time when Congress was in power. We are now building 23 medical colleges around the state, and we plan to start building three more in the districts of Darang, Hojai, and Hailakandi within the next year,” he said.

According to Sarma, there is at least one university in every district that can be found if one travels the entire length and breadth of Assam. “We have established universities in Hojai, Nagon, Cachar, Bajali, and Lakhimpur — nearly every district in the state has a university under construction or we could finish establishing one,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government is trying to build a bridge across the Brahmaputra in each district. He stated, “Together with universities and medical colleges, we are constructing bridges across the Brahmaputra River. No one could have predicted that Assam would develop so quickly. We will soon come under one of the developed states in the country.”

Meanwhile, the CM announced that various grants and assistance will be distributed under various government schemes in the next 12 days across the state. The series of programmes was kick-started on Wednesday by him. Under the microfinance incentive and relief scheme, more than 78,000 borrowers will benefit through the state government’s relief package which will restore their creditworthiness and it will also provide them financial stability.

The CM said, “More than 3.23 lakh bicycles will be distributed in the next 12 days among the school students across the state along with distribution of 48,673 scooters for meritorious students under various schemes.” Nearly 27,000 top performers in the Class 10 examination will be given cash awards, Sarma said.

Moreover, the state government will distribute Rs 353.67 crore to the 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families for the reconstruction of their houses, meeting their necessary requirements along with essential supplies. Sarma stated, “6,490 Self Help Groups (SHG) are set to get a support of Rs 21.90 crore for setting up food processing units.”

IANS

