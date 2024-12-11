MHRC marks year of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Shillong, Dec 10: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Tuesday celebrated the 76th year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on the International Human Rights Day 2024 under the theme ‘Our Rights, Our Future Right Now’.

Governor CH Vijayashankar, Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) Chairperson Agatha K Sangma and MHRC Chairperson, Justice (retd) T Vaiphei were present.

“Let us work together to minimise human rights violations in the state to create a society where everyone can live with dignity and hope,” the governor said while reiterating his commitment to upholding human rights.

He also stressed the importance of upholding and protecting human rights values in all corners of the societies.

Meanwhile, the MSCPCR chairperson emphasized the significance of human rights, stating that they are the cornerstone of human dignity, equality, and freedom.

Sangma observed that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations, provides a global framework for protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

She further stated that these rights include the right to life, liberty and security, freedom from oppression and discrimination, the right to education, work and a standard of living and freedom of thought, expression and religion, and human rights.

“Human rights are the cornerstone of human dignity, equality and freedom. They are not privileges bestowed upon us. They are inherent entitlements. They are guaranteed to be respected,” MSCPCR chairperson said.

Talking about the theme “Our Rights, Our Future Right Now”, Sangma said that it is a call to action and it is a reminder that the pursuit of inalienable human rights is not a distant goal, but a pressing responsibility.

Others who were present included DGP Idashisha Nongrang, The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim and MHRC Member Baffindalyne Giri.