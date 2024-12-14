NESO backs demand for NEHU VC’s removal

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 13: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has resolved to support the demand of the students of NEHU for removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Speaking to reporters after the executive council meeting of NESO at Guwahati on Friday evening,

NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said they have decided to endorse the demand of the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit with regards to the different issues which has affected the students of the university.

He said that NESO has written to Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on the irregularities prevailing in NEHU which have affected the academic career of thousands of students.

Jyrwa also said that NESO dwelt at length on the failure of the Centre to deal with the illegal infiltration from Bangladesh to Assam and other states of the Northeast.

In view of the volatile situation in Bangladesh, Jyrwa said they have decide to again impress upon the Centre to give due attention to the Indo-Bangla border by protecting the riverine areas and unfenced parts of the border to stop the illegal infiltration.

He said that the indigenous population of Assam has become a minority in their own land due to the illegal infiltration from the neighbouring nation.

“We have witnessed a similar situation in Tripura where the ethnic indigenous people have now become a minority,” the NESO chairman said.

He further stated that the indigenous people of Assam have been suffering due to the delay in the implementation of the Assam Accord of 1985.

Referring to the prevailing tension in Manipur, Jyrwa lamented that the Centre has done nothing to bring about lasting peace even after 18 months of the conflict in Manipur.

NESO chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu also addressed the media persons after the meeting.