Saturday, December 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls vocational training for drug users undergoing rehab

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 13: The state government is exploring the idea of introducing vocational training programmes for the benefit of drug users at the rehabilitation centres.
Drug Reduction, Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM) mission director Francis Kharshiing on Friday held a meeting with the professionals from various institutions such as Industrial Training Institutes, Meghalaya Skill Development, Bosco Integrated Development Society and other agencies to impart free vocational training to drug users at the rehabilitation centres.
After the meeting, Kharshiing told reporters they have found that around 80% of drug users again get into drug addiction after coming out of the rehabilitation centres.
“I have come up with the idea of starting vocational training at the rehabilitation centres. This will engage the drug users in productive activities,” Kharshiing said.
He said the training provided to them will help them earn a livelihood.
“We had a threadbare discussion on how we can go about to reach out and help the drug users to be independent once they leave the rehabilitation centres,” Kharshiing said.
He said they will also have another round of meeting with various government departments such as Fisheries and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department to provide training to the drug users.
“I am happy. There was a very positive response from the professionals to start the vocational training courses in the rehabilitation centres,” he said.
According to him, they will have to wait and see if this concept is going to be successful or not. He said in the beginning, it will just be a kind of an introduction, adding they will demonstrate the skills to capture the minds of the inmates.
Stating that it will not be a right approach to look at the negatives and improbabilities, he said they will move ahead with a positive mindset and approach.
“It will be a great achievement if they can change the mindset of even a single drug user,” Kharshiing said.

