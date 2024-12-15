In a first for state, bamboo park to come up in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Dec 14: Ri-Bhoi district is poised to make history with the establishment of the Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park, the first-of-its-kind in Meghalaya. The foundation stone for this innovative project was laid on Saturday by James PK Sangma, Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), at Mawtnum village. Spanning approximately five acres, the park aims to promote sustainable development while creating vital employment opportunities for the local youth.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Umsning MLA Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, MIDC Managing Director DD Nongmalieh, Ri-Bhoi Additional Deputy Commissioner MB Tongper, former Mawhati MLA Donbok Khymdeit, the headman of Mawtnum village, and other prominent figures.

In his address, James PK Sangma underscored the transformative potential of the project. Describing bamboo as “green gold,” he remarked, “Bamboo has the potential to transform livelihoods and generate significant revenue, much like gold. Its true beauty, however, lies in its sustainability.”

Sangma praised the project’s key promoters — Badhok Nongmalieh and Kamai Nongmalieh — for their dedication and strategic vision. He emphasised the importance of community participation, stating that no industry can thrive without the active involvement and support of local stakeholders.

“The collaboration with the Durbar Shnong of Mawtnum village is exemplary,” Sangma said. “This initiative will inspire other entrepreneurs to explore sustainable industries, paving the way for a circular economy in Meghalaya.”

He highlighted the project’s innovative integration of sustainability and modern technology, particularly in utilising bamboo as a renewable resource for products like ethanol and bamboo pellets. These alternatives could significantly reduce carbon footprints compared to conventional charcoal and petroleum. “The global demand for bamboo and its byproducts is set to surge,” Sangma explained. “As the Government of India adopts ethanol blending to reduce emissions, bamboo’s role in this process will further enhance its economic value. Meghalaya, with its rich biodiversity and diverse bamboo species, is uniquely positioned to harness this resource sustainably.” The Ri Bhoi Bamboo Park is envisioned as more than an economic hub; it seeks to be a catalyst for innovation and environmental stewardship. By transitioning to bamboo-based products, the project addresses critical environmental challenges such as deforestation and carbon emissions.

Sangma expressed optimism about the initiative’s long-term impact. “This project will not only redefine the economic landscape of Ri-Bhoi district but also set a benchmark for sustainable development across Meghalaya,” he said.

The headman of Mawtnum village, Badhok Nongmalieh, shed light on the park’s objectives. He described it as a multi-faceted initiative designed to generate employment for local youth and farmers while maximising bamboo’s diverse applications.

The park will include 11 units dedicated to various bamboo-based industries, a training centre, and guest houses built entirely from bamboo. “This project will serve as a model, showcasing how bamboo can address daily needs while preserving the environment,” Nongmalieh stated.

Nongmalieh also revealed that the project is currently funded entirely by the village without governmental assistance, though he expressed hope for future collaboration with the government. He highlighted bamboo’s environmental advantages, noting that it matures within two years, unlike trees that take 10-15 years to grow before they can be harvested for charcoal.

“Bamboo is an eco-friendly alternative that meets daily needs while preserving the environment,” he remarked.