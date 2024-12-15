GI sheets cover the facade of the iconic St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School
building at Don Bosco Square on Saturday as it braces to be dismantled. A G+4 building will replace the old building. The new building will bring necessary upgrades to
accommodate the school’s growing student population and prioritise safety,
an aspect that has become increasingly challenging for the structure. (ST)
GI sheets cover the facade of the iconic St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School building at Don Bosco Square on Saturday as it braces to be dismantled
Date:
Share post:
GI sheets cover the facade of the iconic St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School