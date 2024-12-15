Sunday, December 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

M’laya less vulnerable to deforestation compared to other Northeastern states

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 14: Meghalaya lost as much as 12.46% of its forest cover between 2001 and 2021. However, a new study published in the Environmental Monitoring and Assessment journal reveals that the state is less vulnerable to deforestation compared to its neighbours in the Northeast.
The study measures deforestation susceptibility, or the likelihood of forest areas being at risk, by analysing environmental, physical, climatic, and human-induced factors. Researchers used advanced models to assess the impact of 20 variables, including forest density, slope steepness, soil texture, and proximity to human settlements and agricultural land.
While Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh have seen significant forest cover loss and are more prone to future deforestation, Meghalaya’s risk remains in the low-to-medium range.
The study highlights human activities as the primary drivers of deforestation in Meghalaya. One major factor is shifting cultivation, or jhum, a traditional farming practice where forests are cleared for agriculture and abandoned when soil fertility declines. Although deeply rooted in cultural traditions, the practice has contributed to long-term forest degradation.
Infrastructure development is another key factor. The construction of roads and other facilities in Meghalaya’s hilly terrain often requires clearing forests. This not only reduces forest cover but also increases soil erosion and landslide risks, especially during the monsoon.
The study calls for a comprehensive approach to address the issue. Researchers recommend formulating policies that promote sustainable agriculture, regulate land-use changes, and protect ecologically sensitive areas.
Engaging local communities is crucial to these efforts, as their participation can ensure that conservation policies are both effective and culturally acceptable, the study said.
Public awareness on deforestation is high in the state. A separate survey conducted in 130 forest-fringe villages found that 99% of respondents were aware of the problem. Every household surveyed agreed that government and community-led initiatives are essential to combat deforestation.
Using advanced models to identify high-risk areas can also help policymakers prioritize interventions and allocate resources efficiently.

Previous article
GI sheets cover the facade of the iconic St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School building at Don Bosco Square on Saturday as it braces to be dismantled
Next article
State bags Energy Conservation Award
A President's Bodyguard shows his skills at the President's Bodyguard Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday

