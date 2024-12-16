Monday, December 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Harsh: Paul slams Ardent's 'painkillers' statement

SHILLONG, Dec 15: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Sunday took strong exception to Voice of the People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit’s remarks that festivals and concerts organised by the state government are mere “painkillers”, meant to offer temporary relief to people from issues such as corruption, poverty and drug menace.
“It is a very thoughtless, harsh and irresponsible statement. We have facts and figures on the efforts of the state government to optimise the tourism sector,” Lyngdoh told reporters.
He said a single concert of Bryan Adams has many tangible benefits. The rock legend, who has millions of followers on Instagram, had posted his Shillong performance on social media.
“Many people who never heard about Shillong will now be aware of the place due to his Instagram post. Many international singers like Alan Walker and Akon performed in the city and it has helped promote our tourism sector,” Lyngdoh said.
He said the Shillong Airport also got publicity with the landing of Bryan Adams.
“Our objective to host these concerts was to promote our tourism sector,” he said, adding that 65% of the 30,000 people, who attended the concert of Bryan Adams, were from outside the state.
Terming Basaiawmoit’s remarks as “harsh and thoughtless”, the minister said the tourism sector is one of the crucial sectors that provides livelihood to the people of the state.
He said the Bryan Adams concert showed that people from outside the country are eager to visit Meghalaya’s tourism destinations. He said this will indirectly help uplift the livelihood and economic activities of the people of the state.
Earlier, the VPP chief had stated, “My question is whether this government is content with merely giving painkillers to the people. If we are voted to power, I assure you we will not rely on painkillers. Instead, we will strive to address the core issues afflicting the state and its people.”
Referring to the Bryan Adams concert, Basaiawmoit had remarked that the event would not translate into political support for the National People’s Party (NPP).
“The people, who attended the concert, are hardcore Bryan Adams fans, not supporters of the NPP. They went to witness the rock legend perform live, not to back the government,” he had stated.

