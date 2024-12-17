Conrad inaugurates ANTF Police Station in Shillong

Shillong, Dec 17: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Police Station at the MPRO Office Building, Golf Links, Shillong, on Tuesday. The initiative aims to strengthen the state’s fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

The event also saw the release of the ANTF Manual, a document to streamline operational protocols.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized the critical role of the ANTF in combating the rising drug menace in Meghalaya. “The launch of this specialized police station marks a significant step in our commitment to ensuring a drug-free society,” he stated.

He also added, that this police station will act as the hub and the main centre point, from the police side. Apart from the SP in charge, there will be additional SP, there will inspectors, sub inspectors, along with all the logistical support.