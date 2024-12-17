Tuesday, December 17, 2024
IMA to enhance business ecosystem in state: Conrad Sangma

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 17: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday clarified that they have enacted Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation (MSIPF), Act, 2024 to establish Invest Meghalaya Agency (IMA) to enhance the business ecosystem and foster economic growth and employment opportunities.

While addressing the gathering during the launching of the research programme of the KHADC, Chief Minister said that the IMA will replace the single window agency which was dealt by the Industries department.

Stating that even though the Industries department is the nodal agency, he said that the process is a bit tedious since to move through the single window clearance the investors will also need to work with the concerned departments whether it is power, agriculture or tourism.

“Hence we realized the need to put things together and we decided to bring all the departments together under a committee headed by the Chief Minister, which we call the IMA,” Sangma said.

