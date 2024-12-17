NGH police arrest kingpin in murder of resident from Rongjeng

Biplab Kr Dey

Resubelpara, Dec 17: In a major development, the kingpin in the murder of a resident of Rongjeng in the month of Jan this year was finally arrested by Meghalaya police in an early morning raid in the village of Bolmedam under Kharkutta in North Garo Hills.

As per sources, the arrest was made at 4 AM this morning by a police team from Kharkutta, NHG based on information from sources.

As per an FIR lodged by the family with the police, on Jan 13, Udoy Sangma, who drives his own car, AS 01 EQ 7779, was hired by 4 persons who asked him to drop them from Shallang to Dudhnoi.

However, when he failed to return on the same day, even after sending his location to his wife at 10:50 pm, a search was conducted by the family. His lifeless body was discovered by villagers of Mendima on Jan 15 at 7:30 AM.

A case was registered under Kharkutta PS C/No. 3(1)24 U/s 364/396/302/201/34 IPC and four persons were identified. Those involved have been identified as Saljush N. Sangma (22) and Didit M. Sangma (25), Terry M. Sangma@Daria and one other.

“Initially we closed down on 4 people who were identified through local sources. Two of them were arrested following an investigation. However, two others, who were involved, which included the mastermind, absconded,” informed Superintendent of police, NGH, Swapnil Pawar.

Accordingly an absconding charge-sheet was filed for the two that did not fall in the police net.

The case was in limbo for a while after the two arrests after which search for the two began in earnest once again.

Luck favoured the police once again yesterday, Dec 16, when information was received that the mastermind, who had escaped fortuitously for a while, was somewhere in Bolmedam under Kharkutta PS limits.

This morning Kharkutta PS staff along with force from police reserve conducted a raid at the village of Bolmedang and apprehended Terry Sangma (Daria) who is wanted in connection with the instant case.

The arrested Terry Sangma, as per sources, is a habitual offender and has several cases pending against him.

“We are on the lookout for the fourth accused in the case who is still absconding. We have arrested Daria, who we believe is the main accused and we are looking for the last one. We are hopeful of a breakthrough soon,” informed Swapnil.

The murder of Udoy had created a huge furore with various organizations from the region seeking immediate action as well as compensation for the family of the deceased.