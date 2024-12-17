World Champion returns: Gukesh lands in Chennai to rapturous welcome

CHENNAI, Dec 16: Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh returned home to an enthusiastic reception as hundreds of eager fans, and officials from the Tamil Nadu government and the national federation lined up to receive him at the airport here on Monday.

The 18-year-old defeated China’s Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore last week to become the youngest ever world champion, overhauling the long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985.

Upon his arrival, Gukesh thanked everyone for supporting him.

“It’s amazing. Your support gave me a lot of energy. It’s a great feeling to win the world championship,” said Gukesh as media and fans jostled to get a closer view of the youngster.

“It means a lot to bring back trophy to India. Thank you for this reception. I hope we will have a great time in the next few days celebrating together,” he added.

Once he touched base at the Kamaraj airport, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and his school Velammal Vidayala staff greeted him with a bouquet before draping a shawl around him at the airport lounge.

Gukesh started his chess journey at the Velammal school.

After greeting the waiting fans, Gukesh left for his home in a car decorated with flowers, and his photo.

He is scheduled to speak to the media later in the day at the Velammal School in Mogappair, before settling at home to celebrate with his parents, relatives and friends. His father — ENT surgeon Dr Rajinikanth — was with him during the entire competition, while his mother — microbiologist Padmavathi — joined him in Singapore after the final round.

On Tuesday, he will be given a grand reception at the Kalaivanar Arangam at Wallahjah Road and he will be taken to the iconic auditorium in a specially-arranged parade.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is expected to be present during the function to present Gukesh with a cheque of Rs five crore.

“To honour the monumental achievement of Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of 5 crore! “His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future,” Stalin had written on X soon after Gukesh’s historic triumph.

Gukesh is only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title. Anand played a pivotal role in shaping the teenager at his academy here.

Gukesh has enjoyed a stellar year, starting with his win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto that made him the youngest challenger to the world crown.

He later spearheaded India’s first-ever gold-winning campaign in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. The world champions win also fetched Gukesh a whopping cash prize of USD 1.3 million (approx Rs 11.03 crore). (PTI)