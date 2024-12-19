Thursday, December 19, 2024
‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’: Gautam Adani on building green, brighter future for millions

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Thursday said that the company makes promises which are not only about building infrastructure but also creating hope, progress and a brighter tomorrow for millions of Indians.

Reacting to a unique and out-of-the-box advertisement on wind turbines and renewable energy by the Adani Group that took the internet by storm, Gautam Adani posted on X social media platform that the “winds of change are here.”

“In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises that are not just about infrastructure but of hope, progress and a brighter tomorrow. The winds of change are here. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!” said the Adani Group Chairman. The 1.30-minute video, with the tagline ‘Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi,’ takes the viewers by surprise and also goes on to illustrate how clean energy can light up lives, without polluting the environment.

The short but incisive video narrates the story of Tamtu, a young boy from a village who along with his father has been spending nights in darkness, waiting for the electricity to knock on their doors. When it comes to creating a better future, in 2016, the company completed the 648 MW Kamuthi solar plant in Tamil Nadu which was then the world’s largest single-site solar power project.

Today, the Group is building another renewable energy (RE) plant – in Khavda, in western Gujarat. It is more than 5 times the size of Paris and when completed, it will generate 30 GW of clean energy, making it the world’s largest man-made source of power – bigger than thermal, bigger than nuclear, bigger than even hydropower.

Adani Green Energy’s operational capacity was expanded by an impressive 34 per cent YoY to 11,184 MW in the first half of FY25, with greenfield additions, including 2,000 MW of solar capacity and 250 MW wind capacity in Khavda, 418 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan and 200 MW of wind capacity in Gujarat. Adani Green is well on track to achieve its 2030 RE capacity target of 50 GW, including at least 5 GW of energy storage.

IANS

