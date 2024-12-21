KHADC awaits Guv assent to implement Land Act

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is awaiting the Governor’s assent to the rules framed by the Executive Committee (EC) for implementing the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021.

This was informed by the Executive Member (EM) in charge of the Land department of KHADC, Teibor Pathaw, during Question Hour in response to a query from Nongpoh UDP MDC, Balajied Ranee, on the second day of the council’s winter session on Friday.

Responding to a supplementary question from Ranee, Pathaw informed that the EC had sent the file containing the rules to the District Council Affairs (DCA) department on September 24.

Pathaw further informed that a delegation from the KHADC had recently called on Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is in charge of the DCA department, and was informed that the file is currently pending with the Governor’s Secretariat.

“We are hopeful that the Governor will give assent to the rules at the earliest to enable the council to implement the Land Act,” Pathaw added.

Building Bye-Laws dept realises Rs 3.20 cr revenue

The Building Bye-Laws department of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has generated revenue of Rs 3.20 crore from building permissions issued within its jurisdiction between 2022 and 2024.

Replying to a question raised by Opposition leader, Titosstarwell Chyne, during the Question Hour on the second day of the Council’s winter session on Friday, Executive Member in charge of Building Bye-Laws, Teibor Pathaw, stated that the time taken to issue building permissions depends on how promptly applicants submit the required documents.

He acknowledged that the department faces a manpower shortage but assured that officers are doing their best to meet timelines for site inspections prior to issuing building permissions.

Pathaw also revealed that the department has instructed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) not to provide water or electricity connections without an occupancy certificate from the council.