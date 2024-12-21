Meghalaya Nuggets

Nongkrem MDC donates Mobile Healthcare Services



SHILLONG, Dec 20: Independent MDC from Nongkrem, Lambor Malngiang, on Friday donated Mobile Healthcare Services to the Nongkrem Youth Development Association (NYDA) to serve the residents of the constituency. Addressing a gathering at the inaugural programme, Malngiang stated that the facility, funded under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF), would provide critical assistance during health emergencies. He then exhorted the association to ensure that the service is accessible to the people. Meanwhile, NYDA president Wanlang Mylliemngap informed that the members of the association would deliberate on how to operate the mobile healthcare service effectively. He added that the association would collaborate closely with doctors and nurses from the Smit Community Health Centre (CHC) to ensure the service benefits residents across various villages.

Cycling event launched; 50 cyclists from M’laya converge at NEHU

SHILLONG, Dec 20: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) STC, Shillong, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Cycling Association, launched the ‘Fit India Cycling Tuesday Mission’ to promote cycling as a regular part of a healthy lifestyle. According to a statement here, the initiative encourages people to make cycling a weekly habit, contributing to a healthier and greener India. The launch event was attended by president of the Meghalaya Cycling Association, Lining Bareh, as the chief guest. Around 50 cyclists from various districts of Meghalaya participated in the rally, which was held in and around the NEHU campus. Notable participants included national medalists Kevin Lyngdoh, Aaron Oniel Kharpuri, and Taitus Ch Marak, who joined the rally to support the cause.

Edu Dept urged to ensure fair SMC elections

TURA, Dec 20: Ahead of the general meeting of Bhaitbari Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills to be held on Saturday, the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong has been urged to take steps to prevent attempts to form an illegal School Managing Committee (SMC) of the school by vested individuals. In a complaint filed to the DSEL, Enamul Hoque, a concerned parent, sought precautionary measures to be taken by the education department to prevent certain individuals from creating an unpleasant situation to get their people elected. “It has already been made known that the general meeting for forming a new SMC will be held on December 21. Therefore, necessary steps must be taken to prevent the illegal formation of the new SMC, without fulfilling the due procedure and criteria by certain individuals,” Hoque said.

Man goes missing in EJH



SHILLONG, Dec 20: A 48-year-old man, Blanstar Kharsati son of (L) Dwor Lawai, and a resident of Mawryngkneng, Pdein Shnong, East Khasi Hills has been reported missing from his workplace in Wahiajer, Narpuh, East Jaintia Hills since the second week of November. He is 5.4 feet tall, dark-complexioned, with black hair, stained teeth, oval face, normal eyes, pointed nose and a slow speaker.