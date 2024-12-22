Sunday, December 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rymbui rejects claims of VPP sweeping polls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 21: United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and MLA Lahkmen Rymbui has pointed out the significant differences between elections at the district council level and the legislative level, dismissing claims of VPP sweeping the polls as speculative.
“The electoral dynamics at the district council level are vastly different from those at the legislative level. Moreover, the voter base in Jaintia Hills is only about 10,000,” Rymbui said in response to the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) claims of a sweeping victory in the upcoming Khasi and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council elections.
He elaborated that district council elections often involve fewer voters and are influenced by personal and familial connections with candidates. “In smaller constituencies, voters tend to favour candidates with personal ties, making predictions difficult. I encourage all candidates to work hard and connect with the electorate. Ultimately, it is up to the voters to decide what is best,” he added.
Rymbui emphasised that, regardless of whether a party is a new entrant or an established entity, everyone aims to strengthen their party and achieve favourable results.
Speaking about the UDP, he said, “In the UDP, we have already declared some candidates, and the second and third lists will be announced in the coming days. We are working diligently to ensure that our candidates win the elections.”

