Govt efforts improve MeECL functioning

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The white elephant tag that Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) carries is slowly fading, thanks to the state government’s various initiatives to revive it.

The corporation is now said to be in a comfortable position. “We are doing quite well and our energy consumption position has also improved. This is the second consecutive year that we received the award (Energy Conservation Award). We do hope to continue in the same way,” Power Minister AT Mondal told reporters on Sunday.

He said receiving an award is not just a milestone but also a recognition from the Centre that the state is working on improving the distribution system and network. The efforts have started showing positive results, he said.

To a query, he said it will be difficult to say how long it will take to fully revive the MeECL as there are many aspects which require improvement in the entire working system of the corporation.

“We cannot take all at a time. We have distribution, transmission and generation issues. We want consistency in power supply to see that there is no load shedding. There are also lots of dues to clear. It is a very complex situation and we are dealing with one issue at a time,” the minister added.

Stating that things will improve gradually year by year, he said MeECL is working and the consumers are reciprocating. He requested the consumers to extend full cooperation by paying their bills and dues on time.