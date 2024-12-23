Monday, December 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt efforts improve MeECL functioning

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The white elephant tag that Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) carries is slowly fading, thanks to the state government’s various initiatives to revive it.
The corporation is now said to be in a comfortable position. “We are doing quite well and our energy consumption position has also improved. This is the second consecutive year that we received the award (Energy Conservation Award). We do hope to continue in the same way,” Power Minister AT Mondal told reporters on Sunday.
He said receiving an award is not just a milestone but also a recognition from the Centre that the state is working on improving the distribution system and network. The efforts have started showing positive results, he said.
To a query, he said it will be difficult to say how long it will take to fully revive the MeECL as there are many aspects which require improvement in the entire working system of the corporation.
“We cannot take all at a time. We have distribution, transmission and generation issues. We want consistency in power supply to see that there is no load shedding. There are also lots of dues to clear. It is a very complex situation and we are dealing with one issue at a time,” the minister added.
Stating that things will improve gradually year by year, he said MeECL is working and the consumers are reciprocating. He requested the consumers to extend full cooperation by paying their bills and dues on time.

Previous article
Miscreants attack NHIDCL staff, Western Bypass work comes to a halt
Next article
SP, family hurt in road mishap
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth for the second straight season in...
MEGHALAYA

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate with private stakeholders, including NGOs and localities, in a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name, Dune...
SPORTS

Atletico stun Barça in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

Madrid, Dec 22: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ran down the touchline in joy while Barcelona players sunk...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

SPORTS 0
MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at...

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate...

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for...
Load more

Popular news

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

SPORTS 0
MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at...

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate...

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge