Monday, December 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SP, family hurt in road mishap

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Resubelpara, Dec 22: The Superintendent of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, West Garo Hills (WGH), Bruno A Sangma was injured in a road accident on Sunday while on his way to Kharkutta from the town of Tura along with his family members.
The incident, which occurred during the afternoon, also left his wife and daughter with injuries, though as per reports, none of them were life threatening. The accident took place in the village of Snalgre in North Garo Hills when the SP, who was driving the car himself, lost control and veered off the road, turning turtle in the process.
As per initial reports, there were four people in the car, Bruno, his wife, daughter and son when the accident took place.
“There were no life threatening injuries and first aid was provided at the nearest Bajengdoba CHC before being taken to Apollo Guwahati for further treatment. All 4 are out of danger,” informed NGH SP, Swapnil Pawar.

Previous article
Govt efforts improve MeECL functioning
Next article
Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth for the second straight season in...
MEGHALAYA

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate with private stakeholders, including NGOs and localities, in a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name, Dune...
SPORTS

Atletico stun Barça in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

Madrid, Dec 22: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ran down the touchline in joy while Barcelona players sunk...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

SPORTS 0
MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at...

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate...

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for...
Load more

Popular news

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

SPORTS 0
MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at...

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate...

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge