SP, family hurt in road mishap

Resubelpara, Dec 22: The Superintendent of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, West Garo Hills (WGH), Bruno A Sangma was injured in a road accident on Sunday while on his way to Kharkutta from the town of Tura along with his family members.

The incident, which occurred during the afternoon, also left his wife and daughter with injuries, though as per reports, none of them were life threatening. The accident took place in the village of Snalgre in North Garo Hills when the SP, who was driving the car himself, lost control and veered off the road, turning turtle in the process.

As per initial reports, there were four people in the car, Bruno, his wife, daughter and son when the accident took place.

“There were no life threatening injuries and first aid was provided at the nearest Bajengdoba CHC before being taken to Apollo Guwahati for further treatment. All 4 are out of danger,” informed NGH SP, Swapnil Pawar.