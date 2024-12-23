National Nuggets

Gangster wanted in UAPA case arrested at Nepal border

THIRUVANANTAPURAM, Dec 22: A notorious gangster accused in several criminal cases including those booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was arrested from the UP-Nepal border, Kerala Police said on Sunday.UAPA envisages to combat terrorism and internal security threats of the country.“Shamnad is an accused in 22 cases, including attempted murder. He was arrested in a case registered at Vadakkekad police station in Thrissur city,” the statement said, adding that he had been hiding in North India and Nepal.He was the main suspect in a 2016 case in which gold ornaments and valuables were stolen from a house in Perumbavoor by posing as vigilance officer.The anti-terrorist squad, which had investigated the case, later submitted a charge sheet, the police said.Shamnad, who was out on bail in the case, later got involved in another case registered at Vadakkekad station and went absconding, they said.He had close connections with a terrorist outfit, and investigations are ongoing to identify those who helped him stay in hiding.The accused was arrested based on a tip-off received by the state anti-terrorist squad. (PTI)

Orchestra dancer shot dead in broad daylight

MEDININAGAR, (Jharkhand) Dec 22: A 30-year-old orchestra dancer was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Jharkhand’s Palamu district.The dancer, identified as Pooja Kumari, was shot in the head at her home. Six people have been detained in connection with the incident and their interrogation is underway. Enraged over the incident, locals blocked the Japla-Dangwar Road demanding immediate arrest of the culprit. (PTI)

Teenager dies by suicide after mother refuses him new phone

MUMBAI, Dec 22: A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep, he said.The official said Vishwajeet celebrated his birthday two days ago and had asked his mother for a mobile phone. The mother denied the request due to some financial problems.The boy’s family found him hanging the next day, he said. (PTI)

Jewellery salesman shot dead by bike borne men

THANE, Dec 22: A 25-year-old jewellery store salesman was killed after two unidentified persons fired at him and his employer in Shahapur in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident took place at 10:30pm on Saturday when deceased Dineshkumar Manaram Chaudhary, his employer and one more person had called it a day and were waiting outside Mahalaxmi Jewellers in Gotheghar area, the official said. Two motorycle-borne persons fired some rounds, which hit Chaudhary, who succumbed to his wounds some time later at a hospital They stole a bag Chaudhary was carrying.(PTI)