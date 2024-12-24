Tuesday, December 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi district admin bans protest by group

Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has announced a demonstration in Byrnihat today against curbs on Hindu rituals at Mawjymbuin

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Dec 23: The Ri-Bhoi district administration has announced a ban on proposed demonstration by the Assam-based ‘Kutumba Surakshya Parishad’ in Byrnihat and Khanapara areas under the district on Tuesday. The Assam-based group has announced a demonstration in Byrnihat against the denial of permission to perform religious rituals at the Mawjymbuin cave in East Khasi Hills’ Mawsynram.
Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal and Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh Rathore said maintaining peace and public order remain the top priority of the administration, especially during the festive season.
On the Assam group’s threats of road blockades in Byrnihat and Khanapara, Baranwal said the administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.
The district authorities have initiated discussions with their counterparts in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district. According to Baranwal, his office has formally communicated with the DC of Kamrup (Metro), requesting that permissions for such protests be denied for the maintenance of social harmony.
Rathore said the police are coordinating efforts to strengthen security in the region. Discussions with the Assam police are ongoing to ensure that the planned protest does not spill over to areas under the jurisdiction of Ri-Bhoi district.
Both officials reiterated that the administration would take firm actions to prevent any activity that could disturb the festive spirit or peace and tranquility. Security arrangements have been enhanced, with additional personnel prepared to be deployed to sensitive areas to avert any untoward incidents.
Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has written to the Assam Chief Secretary, highlighting the “troubling situation” that could have serious repercussions for peaceful co-existence of Assamese and Khasi communities.
“Certain right-wing extremist factions in Assam, spearheaded by the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad, are threatening to initiate a road blockade along the vital highways that connect Meghalaya and Assam. This potential disruption is a direct response to the ongoing Mawjymbuin issue, which has aroused significant tensions in the area,” HITO wrote in its letter.
It pointed out that the Mawjymbuin issue should be resolved within the framework of the Dorbar Shnong, which plays a pivotal role in governance and dispute-resolution among Hynniewtrep people.
“In light of the threats posed by these extremist groups, we earnestly implore you to treat this situation with the seriousness it demands. Allowing the road blockade to take place could incite violence and unrest, particularly given the presence of numerous Hindu non-tribal residents in Shillong. To avert a potentially dangerous conflict and ensure the safety of all communities involved, we urgently request that you take decisive action to prevent this blockade from occurring. We appreciate your prompt attention to this critical matter and look forward to your support in maintaining peace in our region,” the letter added.
It may be noted that KSP had recently reiterated its threat to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya if no initiative was taken to lift the ban on worship by Hindu devotees at a cave in Mawsynram within 10 days.
The 10-day deadline issued by the Hindu group ended on Monday.

