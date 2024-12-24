Union MoS hands over 124 job letters in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, on Monday distributed appointment letters to 124 newly recruited individuals as part of the Rozgar Mela. The event was held at the NEIGRIHMS auditorium.

As part of this nationwide initiative, over 71,000 appointment letters were distributed across the country. In Meghalaya, a total of 207 appointment letters were issued, including 45 for the BSF, 13 for the CRPF, 39 for NEIGRIHMS, one for Railways, two for the State Bank of India, nine for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and nine for the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of prioritising employment generation, creating meaningful opportunities for the youth, and empowering them to contribute to nation-building.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan described the event as unprecedented, noting the distribution of over 71,000 appointment letters to successful candidates. He emphasised that the Prime Minister is committed to empowering the youth and making them active participants in the nation’s growth.

During his address at the event, the Union MoS said, “I know how much hard work and dedication it takes to prepare for and secure a job. There is no greater joy than receiving an appointment letter after such efforts.” He praised the Prime Minister’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and highlighted the strides made in infrastructure development, particularly in the Northeast.

“In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has transformed India through initiatives like Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, and others. Every sector, including rail, road, and infrastructure, has witnessed remarkable growth, with the North-East receiving special attention,” Paswan stated.

Reflecting on Shillong’s unique charm, Paswan added, “Since arriving here, I have been captivated by how vibrant this state is. I believe Shillong will continue to shine and flourish in the future.” He also extended Christmas wishes to the gathering and commended the efforts of the CRPF and other departments in organising the event.

CRPF IG (Northeastern Sector) Danesh Rana, in his welcome address, highlighted that the Rozgar Mela was being conducted at 45 locations nationwide under the leadership of the Prime Minister, with the CRPF facilitating the programme in Meghalaya. “Today, 124 appointees in Meghalaya will receive their appointment letters from organisations such as the BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, Railways, SBI, and ITBP,” he said.

Rana also emphasised the vital role of security forces, stating, “The CRPF, BSF, and Assam Rifles are working tirelessly to maintain law and order, counter insurgency, and safeguard borders. Together, these organizations ensure peace and contribute significantly to national security.”

The programme included testimonies from newly appointed individuals, who shared their journeys and expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering via video conferencing, reaffirming the government’s commitment to employment generation and nation-building. Rozgar Mela 2024, he said, reiterates the government’s promise to equip India’s youth with skills and training, creating a workforce ready to serve the nation with integrity.