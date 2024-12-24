Tuesday, December 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Umphyrnai Dorbar Shnong threatens ADC polls boycott

By Our Reporter

Date:

The KHADC was accused of unilaterally creating Mawsaw village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Umphyrnai Dorbar Shnong, without consulting or informing the local governing body

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 23: The Dorbar Shnong of Umphyrnai has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) scheduled for February 21. The boycott stems from the NPP-led Executive Committee’s decision to create the new Mawsaw village without the approval of the Dorbar Shnong.
The Dorbar Shnong expressed dissatisfaction with the KHADC leadership, including Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Deputy CEM Pynshngain N Syiem. The Council was accused of unilaterally creating Mawsaw village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Umphyrnai Dorbar Shnong, without consulting or informing the local governing body.
It is noteworthy that the new village comprises only 18 families, mostly belonging to the Kharkongor clan, and falls under the jurisdiction of the Dymmiew Block within the Umphyrnai Dorbar Shnong. On December 13, the KHADC issued a notification announcing the creation of the village, reportedly without consultation with either the Dorbar Shnong or Hima Mylliem.
The Rangbah Dong of Dymmiew, L Kharkongor, stated that the notification was issued on the same day the Deputy CEM in charge of Elaka resigned from his post after withdrawing support for the NPP-led Executive Committee.
In protest, the Dorbar Shnong has unanimously resolved to boycott the KHADC elections. The community also opposes the Council’s decision to enforce building bye-laws, which require residents to obtain building permissions and occupancy certificates from the KHADC.
At a meeting held on Monday, residents also decided to contribute funds to the Dorbar’s executive committee to support a potential legal case against the KHADC over the alleged forceful creation of Mawsaw village.

