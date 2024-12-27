Traffic woes and military establishments

Editor,

The situation one tries to highlight here are the significant challenges faced by residents of Shillong in relation to military establishments and their control over certain roads.

1. Historical Context: Land acquired by the military was initially provided by local Khasi ancestors. While this historical context is essential, it raises questions about land use and the evolving needs of the community versus military requirements.

2. Traffic Congestion : Severe traffic congestions due to military restrictions, especially during emergencies, clearly highlights a need for better coordination between military and civilian authorities. Situations like the 5-hour traffic blockage during a medical emergency underscores the critical implications of these restrictions for public safety.

3. Infrastructure Challenges: The closure of connecting roads, like the one between the Civil Hospital and military areas, exacerbates the problem. Such closures not only inconvenience residents but can also have dire consequences for those in need of urgent medical care.

4. Perceived Hypocrisy : The observation about military personnel flouting parking rules in civilian areas raises concerns about fairness and accountability. If the military enforces strict regulations in areas under its control yet does not adhere to similar norms in civilian spaces, it can foster resentment among the public.

5. Call for Action: There is a strong plea for the Meghalaya Government to address and rectify these bottlenecks. The sentiment expressed is one of frustration with what is perceived as military overreach and a lack of consideration for civilian needs.

The way forward is for a dialogue between military authorities, the local government, and community members. Possible solutions could include:

– Establishing a clear set of guidelines for road access and traffic management that prioritizes emergency needs.

– Opening up closed roads where possible to alleviate congestion.

– Ensuring that military personnel respect civilian regulations to foster goodwill and understanding.

– Creating a forum for ongoing communication between military establishments and the community to address concerns and collaborate on solutions.

Such collaborative efforts can help bridge the gap between military operations and civilian needs, fostering a more cooperative environment in Shillong.

Yours etc.,

E Challam,

Via email

Detention policy reviewed by Central government

Editor,

After a number of ifs and buts the Central Government has reviewed it’s ‘No Detention Policy’ for classes 5 and 8. As per this new policy students will be given a short period to clear the exams and if they fail to do so they will not be promoted. However around 20 states and UTs have already scrapped the no-detention policy

This could exacerbate stigma, fear of failure and dropout rates, particularly among marginalised communities. Tamil Nadu’s refusal to implement such measures serves as a cautionary tale of the policy’s potential to undo progress made under the Right to Education framework. At the same time, the implementation of the no-detention rule under the right to primary education has, over the academic sessions, faced criticism for diluting academic rigour and fostering complacency among students and educators alike. Year after year, various surveys and reports have highlighted alarming gaps in the basic literacy and numeracy outcomes of students.

There are two schools of thought on the steps taken by the central government of which scrapping the no-detention policy is a major change in India’s education system and it needs to be handled carefully to avoid problems like students dropping out. While many have welcomed the move as a step towards improving learning outcomes and accountability, concerns have also been raised about its potential implications especially for the marginalised students.

Reintroducing the detention policy is aimed at encouraging accountability among learners and motivating them to take their studies seriously. It also gives teachers the opportunity to address specific needs and ensure that students master foundational concepts. This move promotes critical thinking and resilience, preparing students to face a competitive world is what educational experts feel. Others are of the opinion that scrapping the policy is aimed at improving learning outcomes. While no one wants to detain a child, addressing learning gaps through remedial measures is essential. Detention should not be seen as failure but rather as an opportunity for improvement. By building parent confidence and ensuring a child’s morale is not undermined, the policy can create a robust support system for students.

Other educationalists feel this is a bold step which if implemented thoughtfully, can instill accountability in students and balance academic standards with accessibility. Teachers must be trained to provide individualised attention, and parents should actively participate in their child’s learning journey to ensure early interventions and better outcomes.” In short, reintroducing the detention policy means students in Classes V and VIII can be held back if they fail to meet the required academic standards. This move as stated above is aimed at improving learning outcomes and fostering greater accountability in the education system.

Improved learning standards which the detention policy aims at is to encourage students to take their studies seriously and thereby promote a more focused and goal-oriented approach to education. The new policy seeks to bring accountability into the system and that accountability is expected from students, teachers, and parents. Pushing students that are unfit for a particular class to a higher class prevents learning of foundational skills which are an important part of learning.

A student who repeats a class is able to master the basics taught in that class. If such a student is not kept back he/she would be burdened with a learning backlog and might even fail at the Board exams. The fact that students could fail in a particular class pushes teachers to pay special attention to students who are struggling in their studies and even provide them with remedial teaching.

Learning is about understanding and mastering concepts and not about passing students despite their inability to cope with the present quantum of work. However, there are pros and cons with every policy. There could be higher drop-out rates as poor families might not be able to support their children who have to repeat their classes. Also the fear of failure may discourage some students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, from continuing their education. Being held back can harm a student’s confidence and self-esteem, leading to stress and a negative attitude towards school. With increased pressure on teachers they may prioritize test preparation over creative and holistic learning, while students may feel excessive pressure to perform well at the cost of their creativity.

As is the case in India, students from underprivileged communities face higher risks of detention due to limited access to resources and parental support. Also we will be moving back to a system which overemphasises examinations while neglecting other important skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

Experts feel that what is needed is greater focus on teachers training to improve their skills. They also feel that parents should be more involved in their children’s education and keep track of their education. Parents should work closely with teachers to identify learning gaps so that those can be addressed early on in life.

In India there is too much focus on book learning with little emphasis on vocational skills and practical experience. This should be the focus of education now. Schools moreover need better funding for improved classrooms instead of the present crowded ones. The average class size is 30 students but our schools have too many students per class. Also new teaching methods are much needed.

Success will depend on several factors such as teamwork among teachers, parents, and policymakers to make sure the policy truly helps students and improves education overall. Finally, the Government also needs to be reminded that the number of students dropping out will adversely impact the national income of the country

Yours etc.,

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Via email