The Secret of the Shiledars tells the story of royal defenders, stewards

The upcoming streaming series The Secret of the Shiledars narrates the story of the Shiledars, the defenders and trusted stewards whose dedication shaped the course of an era. The series stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Talking about the show, Aditya said, “Growing up, I have always been enticed by stories of adventure and history, they have always kept me curious. One such curiosity led to the inception of The Secret of the Shiledars. He further mentioned, “I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars is the project that challenged me and made me move out of my comfort zone and I am so glad that I could embark on this journey with Rajeev Khandelwal as he has truly given his heart and soul to it and I am sure it will reflect on screen”. (IANS)