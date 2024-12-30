Monday, December 30, 2024
KSU rakes up ILP demand

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec 30: The KSU on Monday raked up the issue for the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State while observing the 162nd anniversary of the death of freedom fighter, U Kiang Nangbah.

The KSU members had paid floral tribute to the life-size statue of U Kiang Nongbah on his 162nd death anniversary near Civil Hospital Shillong on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said that the state government has claimed that it has done its job by passing a resolution to implement ILP and it has not left to the Centre to take a call on the ILP resolution passed by the Assembly.

Accusing that the people who are sitting at the Secretariat will hang the future of the indigenous tribes of the State, he questioned why the government has failed to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 to deal with the problem of influx and illegal immigration.

The KSU president said that the state government had inaugurated the entry and exit points at Umling, Ri Bhoi district as part to implement the MRSSA, 2016.

“We have seen that the entry and exit point at Umling was closed down after the Covid-19 pandemic. We will not allow the people who are in the helm of power to play with the future of the indigenous people,” Marngar said.

Paying tribute to U Kiang Nangbah, Marngar said the heroic deeds of the martyr, who was a commoner fighting against the British raj, will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

The KSU president also encouraged the youths to stand for what is right to safeguard the people and their rights.

It may be mentioned that U Kiang Nangbah had revolted against the British when Khasi Jaiñtia was not part of India. He was hanged publicly at Iawmusiang in Jowai town in West Jaiñtia Hills district on 30 December 1862.

