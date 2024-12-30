Monday, December 30, 2024
UDP releases 2nd list of candidates for councils’ polls

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 30: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Monday releases its second list of candidates for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections.

The elections for both Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) are scheduled to be held on February 21 next year.

The party announced the names of the nine candidates including six for the JHADC and three for the KHADC.

The names of the five candidates for the JHADC are — Medling M Swer from War East, Kat Kassar from War Central, Shlur Lamin from War West, Rimilanky Synnah from Nartiang Wahiajer, Wailad Siangshai from Musniang Rangad and Damian S War from Mynsngat Khanduli.

The names of the three candidates for the KHADC are—sitting party MDC, Ryngkatlang Lyndem from Langkyrdem-Laikroh, Gilbert Laloo from Mylliem and Suly Lyngdoh from Mawsynram.

The list was approved by the state election committee (SEC) headed by party supremo Metbah Lyngdoh.

Speaking on the occasion, UDP president informed that they have announce the second list of candidates after thorough screening based on the recommendation and proposal given by the different constituencies.

He further informed that the party will be releasing the third list of the party candidates in a week’s time.

The UDP preisident formally felicitated the nine candidates after the party general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh had formally announced their names.

Earlier on December 13, the UDP had announced its first list of 26 candidates for the upcoming elections to the two autonomous district councils (ADCs.

Out of the 26 candidates, 16 candidates will contest the KHADC polls and 10 for JHADC.

