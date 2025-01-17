BAFTA 2025: Conclave, Emilia Perez lead nominations

The nominations for BAFTA 2025 awards were announced on Wednesday. And as expected, Conclave and Emilia Perez scored the most nominations. Conclave, Edward Berger }s Vatican-set Papal mystery-thriller, earned 12 nominations, including best film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Rossellini, as per Variety. Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard Spanish-language musical-thriller about a trans Mexican cartel boss, received 11, including best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofia Gascon and supporting actress for Gomez and Saldana. Both Conclave and Emilia Perez led the pack following the longlists, although they’ve traded places at the top (Emilia Perez had 15 longlists slots to Conclave’s 14). Wicked also got nominated. It earned 7 nominations. (ANI)