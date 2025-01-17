Friday, January 17, 2025
Sofia Vergara sparks dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton

Actress Sofia Vergara seems to be racing down the track, and perhaps drifting towards a new romance as she has been linked to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. With this, a hot new Hollywood couple could be in the marking, reports Mirror.co.uk. The Modern Family actress, and the F1 legend, , enjoyed a lunch date in New York City recently and were all smiles as they grabbed a bite to eat. According to TMZ, Sofia and Lewis sat next to each other for the meal, joined by friends at some point, and mum-of-one Sofia was said to be so engaged in the conversation she only picked at her food. (IANS)

