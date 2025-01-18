Ready to go to Delhi with a bowl for people, says Tynsong

SHILLONG, Jan 17: Amid criticism over Meghalaya’s continued dependence on central government funds even after 53 years of Statehood, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has stated that the state government is willing to go to any length for the welfare of the people, including humbly seeking assistance from the Centre.

“We don’t have time to criticise others but we do have time to go to Delhi with a bowl and folded hands. If we have to bow our heads, we will do that as well in the interest of the people of the state,” Tynsong said on Friday while responding to allegations of corruption raised by the Voice of the People Party (VPP) ahead of the upcoming MDC polls.

He emphasized that the state government has actively secured substantial funding and projects from the Centre, attributing this success to the government’s proactive approach in convincing the central government.

He dismissed criticism, stating that they have managed to bring in huge funds and schemes because the NPP-led MDA Government is active and determined.

“Instead of wasting time criticizing others, we choose to focus on delivering for the people,” he stated.

Highlighting the sleepless nights spent strategizing for development, he added, “These projects are not for Prestone or his family. They are for the benefit of the citizens and future generations.”

Tynsong took a swipe at opposition parties for their frequent allegations of corruption against the ruling government.

“Any party not in power will always shout about corruption. If I were in the opposition, even I would say the government is corrupt—otherwise, your name fades away,” he remarked.