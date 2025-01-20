World Watch

American podcaster to interview Modi

New Delhi, Jan 19: American podcaster Lex Fridman said on Sunday that he will host a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February which will promise a deep dive into the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s technological and cultural evolution. He said that he is excited to visit India for the first time, experience its culture, and meet its people. “I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I’ve never been to India, so I’m excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” Fridman wrote in a post on X. (IANS)

Will follow timeline set by govt for holding polls: B’desh EC

Dhaka, Jan 19: Bangladesh Election Commission said on Sunday that it will hold general elections on the timeline set by the interim government, asserting its commitment to free and fair polls. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin made the remarks during an event where the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over technical equipment needed to update the voter lists, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. The Election Commission received 175 laptops, 200 scanners and 4,300 bags for data collection from the UNDP. (PTI)

Militants attack police post in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 19: Unknown armed militants attacked a police post and set it on fire in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, which has been in the grip of violence for years. The militants riding motorcycles attacked the police checkpost on the outskirts of Turbat city in Kech district on Saturday, reported Dawn. After seizing official weapons, radios and other equipment from the police officers, the militants set the check post on fire following a ransacking. “The check post was completely gutted,” police officials said. (PTI)

Pak journalist arrested for staging own kidnapping

Karachi, Jan 19: A Pakistani journalist has been arrested for staging his own kidnapping in the country’s Sindh province to acquire property, police said on Sunday. Senior journalist Fayyaz Solangi was arrested along with his uncle and dreaded dacoit Mazhar Solangi, in connivance with whom he had faked the kidnapping, senior police officials said. (PTI)

Clash over jungle ownership kills 1

Kabul, Jan 19: A dispute over the ownership of a jungle in eastern Afghanistan’s Kapisa province killed one and injured 21 others on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Fatah Faiz said Sunday. The clash erupted over the ownership of a jungle between residents of two villages in Alasai district on Saturday afternoon. As a result, one villager was killed and 21 others sustained injuries. The situation came under control after police reached the area and took 35 villagers into custody. An investigation was underway to identify those responsible. Eastern Afghanistan’s province of Nuristan is a green oasis in a country largely in the grip of desertification. (PTI)