Wednesday, January 22, 2025
SPORTS

Chelsea beat Wolves to end winless run

By: Agencies

London, Jan 21: Chelsea ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League by beating Wolverhampton 3-1 to move above Newcastle and Manchester City into fourth place.

Premier League

Tosin Adarabioyo put the home side ahead after 24 minutes when he scored from close range after Reece James’s shot was deflected into his path six meters from goal. It was his third goal in three games after a recent double in the FA Cup against Morecambe.
Wolves was on the back foot for most of the first half but grabbed an equalizer in stoppage time with the help of a mistake by Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.
Amid a flurry of pushing and shoving, Sánchez dropped a corner kick at the feet of Matt Doherty who stabbed the ball home from a meter out.
However, a revamped Chelsea, with James making a first league start since Nov 3 and Trevoh Chalobah impressing after his unexpected recall from loan club Crystal Palace, was too strong for a Wolves side that is now winless in four league games.
Marc Cucurella made it 2-1 when he chested down a cross from the right and bundled the ball into the net on the hour mark.
Five minutes later, Chalobah’s goal-bound header was helped on by Noni Madueke as Chelsea put the game beyond doubt.
Madueke said he apologised to Chalobah for nicking his goal but defended his “attacker’s instinct” for being in the right place at the right time to make sure the ball crossed the line. He also paid tribute to his teammate for showing what he called “leadership, character (and) bravery on the ball.”
“He slotted in seamlessly so I am delighted for him,” Madueke said. “It is no coincidence with players like him and Reece (James) back in we won the game.”
Chelsea moves onto 40 points, two clear of Newcastle and Man City and four behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Liverpool tops the table with 50 points. (AP)

