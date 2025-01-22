CM inaugurates 6th Meghalaya Games in Jowai

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Pegged as the biggest annual multi-sport event of the state, the 6th edition of the Meghalaya Games was inaugurated at the Wahiajer Stadium, Jowai by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday.

The event brings together, 3500 athletes from 29 different sports, across all the 12 districts of Meghalaya.

The event aims at showcasing Meghalaya’s sporting prowess and its readiness to host national-level competitions,, with the 2027 National Games on the horizon.

The 6th Meghalaya Games will also host three traditional sports of the state, Mawpoin, Rah Moo Khrah and An’Ding Oka, reflecting the state’s commitment to preserve and promote indigenous sports.

Notably, for the first time, the Meghalaya games will feature seven para-athletes –four women, and three men – set to take part in the para-shooting event (pistol and rifles). The 6th Meghalaya Games are set to award over 1,600 medals across six days of intense competition.