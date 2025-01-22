Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

CM inaugurates 6th Meghalaya Games in Jowai

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Pegged as the biggest annual multi-sport event of the state, the 6th edition of the Meghalaya Games was inaugurated at the Wahiajer Stadium, Jowai by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday.
The event brings together, 3500 athletes from 29 different sports, across all the 12 districts of Meghalaya.
The event aims at showcasing Meghalaya’s sporting prowess and its readiness to host national-level competitions,, with the 2027 National Games on the horizon.
The 6th Meghalaya Games will also host three traditional sports of the state, Mawpoin, Rah Moo Khrah and An’Ding Oka, reflecting the state’s commitment to preserve and promote indigenous sports.
Notably, for the first time, the Meghalaya games will feature seven para-athletes –four women, and three men – set to take part in the para-shooting event (pistol and rifles). The 6th Meghalaya Games are set to award over 1,600 medals across six days of intense competition.

Previous article
Mawlai beat Sawmer, continue hot streak
Next article
Chelsea beat Wolves to end winless run
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Shami in focus as Men in Blue eye fresh start against England

Kolkata, Jan 21: Fit-again pacer Mohammed Shami’s comeback would be keenly watched when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20...
SPORTS

T20s won’t affect Eng’s CT preparation: Buttler

Kolkata, Jan 21: England skipper Jos Buttler is confident that the T20I series against India will not hamper...
SPORTS

Karachi, Lahore stadiums to be handed over to PCB on Feb 5

Karachi, Jan 21: The renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore would be handed over to the Pakistan Cricket...
SPORTS

Buttler backs family presence during tours amid BCCI new diktat

Kolkata, Jan 21: As Indian players gear up for reduced time with families during lengthy tours abroad owing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shami in focus as Men in Blue eye fresh start against England

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, Jan 21: Fit-again pacer Mohammed Shami’s comeback would...

T20s won’t affect Eng’s CT preparation: Buttler

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, Jan 21: England skipper Jos Buttler is confident...

Karachi, Lahore stadiums to be handed over to PCB on Feb 5

SPORTS 0
Karachi, Jan 21: The renovated stadiums in Karachi and...
Load more

Popular news

Shami in focus as Men in Blue eye fresh start against England

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, Jan 21: Fit-again pacer Mohammed Shami’s comeback would...

T20s won’t affect Eng’s CT preparation: Buttler

SPORTS 0
Kolkata, Jan 21: England skipper Jos Buttler is confident...

Karachi, Lahore stadiums to be handed over to PCB on Feb 5

SPORTS 0
Karachi, Jan 21: The renovated stadiums in Karachi and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge