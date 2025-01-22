Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Yemen’s Houthis release crew of Galaxy Leader vessel to support Israel-Hamas ceasefire

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Sanaa, Jan 22: Yemen’s Houthi group on Wednesday said it had released the crew of Galaxy Leader vessel to support the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

“Based on the directives of leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the crew of the vessel, Galaxy Leader, was released today (Wednesday) in coordination with the Hamas movement and the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman,” said the Houthi television.

“The crew of the Galaxy Leader vessel was handed over to our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman in coordination with Hamas as part of the ceasefire arrangements,” it added. The Houthi Supreme Political Council said in a statement that the seizure of the vessel on November 19, 2023, and the arrest of its crew were “part of the battle to support Hamas in its fighting against Israel in Gaza.”

Neither the Houthi statement nor the Houthi television mentioned when the commercial vessel would be freed. On November 19, 2023, the Houthi fighters, flying on a military helicopter, landed on the deck of the Galaxy Leader while it was sailing in the international waters off Yemen’s Houthi-held Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthi fighters broke the doors of the vessel’s control room, took the vessel’s 25 crew members hostages, and forced the vessel to Hodeidah. The Houthi rebel group has been controlling much of northern Yemen, including Hodeidah, since late 2014 after the civil war broke out in Yemen, forcing the internationally-recognized Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

Since mid-November 2023, the Houthi group has been launching rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting “Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea to show solidarity with Palestinians amid their war with Israel in Gaza.

The Houthi group stopped its attacks against Israeli cities on January 19, when the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement went into effect, Xinhua news agency reported. However, the Houthi group reportedly said in an email to shipping companies on Jan. 19 that it “will continue to launch rocket attacks” against any ship linked to Israel, carrying goods to Israel, or raising the flag of Israel, in the Red Sea.

In the message, the Houthi group also threatened the Western shipping companies that any air strike by the United States, Britain, or any European countries against the group in northern Yemen, would be responded to by targeting that country’s commercial ships in the Red Sea.

According to a recent televised report by the group’s al-Masirah TV, the Houthi group has launched attacks against more than 100 commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, including two vessels sunk in the Red Sea, off Hodeidah.

The Houthi attacks forced international shipping companies to change routes to the southern tip of Africa to escape rocket and drone strikes, leading to significant drop in revenues for the Egypt-run Suez Canal.

IANS

Previous article
WEF Davos summit: Maha govt signs MoU with RIL for Rs 3.05 lakh cr investment
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

WEF Davos summit: Maha govt signs MoU with RIL for Rs 3.05 lakh cr investment

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Maharashtra government and Reliance Industries on Wednesday at the slide lines of the World...
News Alert

1st T20I: Chakaravarthy picks 3-23 as bowlers help India bowl out England for just 132

Kolkata, Jan 22: Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy shined with figures of 3-23 as the Indian bowlers put in a...
NATIONAL

Assam inks MoUs to transform 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Guwahati, Jan 22: In a landmark initiative to strengthen healthcare services in tea garden areas of the state,...
NATIONAL

Assam CM attends Tokyo roadshow, highlights JICA role in driving state’s growth

Guwahati, Jan 22: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the significance of the state’s partnership...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WEF Davos summit: Maha govt signs MoU with RIL for Rs 3.05 lakh cr investment

Economy 0
Mumbai, Jan 22: The Maharashtra government and Reliance Industries...

1st T20I: Chakaravarthy picks 3-23 as bowlers help India bowl out England for just 132

News Alert 0
Kolkata, Jan 22: Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy shined with figures...

Assam inks MoUs to transform 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 22: In a landmark initiative to strengthen...
Load more

Popular news

WEF Davos summit: Maha govt signs MoU with RIL for Rs 3.05 lakh cr investment

Economy 0
Mumbai, Jan 22: The Maharashtra government and Reliance Industries...

1st T20I: Chakaravarthy picks 3-23 as bowlers help India bowl out England for just 132

News Alert 0
Kolkata, Jan 22: Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy shined with figures...

Assam inks MoUs to transform 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 22: In a landmark initiative to strengthen...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge