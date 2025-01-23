Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Micheal Martin confirmed as new Irish Prime Minister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

London, Jan 23: Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been confirmed as the new Irish Prime Minister after a vote in the Dail, lower house of Irish parliament, local media reported on Thursday.

The lawmakers on Thursday voted to elected Martin as Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) for the second time by a coalition of the country’s two large centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, and independent lawmakers.

The election of Taoiseach had previously been delayed on Wednesday after the Dail was suspended amid chaotic scenes in the chamber. “As I look at Ireland today, it is clear that there can be a degree of cynicism towards politics, and too often we dismiss the motivation of others, especially those we disagree with. I reject this. I believe in the good faith of those who seek to serve their communities in elected office,” Martin said.

Martin talked about domestic challenges, including housing and support for people with disabilities, acknowledging “too many …have to fight too hard to access the services they deserve.”

Martin, 64, was Taoiseach from 2020-2022 before handing the leadership to Fine Gael for the second half of the term. Under the deal between the two parties, outgoing Prime Minister Simon Harris is set to return as premier in late 2027, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new Irish government is facing a series of international challenges including efforts to reform the European Union and the return to the White House of US President Donald Trump, who pledges to impose tariffs, posing a potentially major threat to Ireland’s export-oriented economy.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, members of Ireland’s previous governing coalition, held onto power following the general election held in late November last year. The two parties secured a combined 86 seats in the 174-seat Dail, falling just two seats short of a majority. The main opposition party Sinn Fein won 39 seats, only second to Fianna Fail, which won 48 seats.

IANS

Previous article
LoP Rahul Gandhi faces Bengal’s ire for mentioning Netaji’s date of death in social media post
Next article
BSF declares ‘Ops Alert’ along Indo-Bangladesh Border ahead of R-Day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BSF declares ‘Ops Alert’ along Indo-Bangladesh Border ahead of R-Day

Kolkata, Jan 23: The Eastern Command of the Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced 'Ops Alert' along the...
NATIONAL

LoP Rahul Gandhi faces Bengal’s ire for mentioning Netaji’s date of death in social media post

Kolkata, Jan 23:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday faced criticism from...
INTERNATIONAL

South Africa expresses concern over US announcement to withdraw from Paris Agreement

Johannesburg, Jan 23: South Africa has expressed "profound regret" over the US decision to withdraw from the Paris...
NATIONAL

Assam set to become economic powerhouse in India: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state is poised to become the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF declares ‘Ops Alert’ along Indo-Bangladesh Border ahead of R-Day

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 23: The Eastern Command of the Border...

LoP Rahul Gandhi faces Bengal’s ire for mentioning Netaji’s date of death in social media post

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 23:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

South Africa expresses concern over US announcement to withdraw from Paris Agreement

INTERNATIONAL 0
Johannesburg, Jan 23: South Africa has expressed "profound regret"...
Load more

Popular news

BSF declares ‘Ops Alert’ along Indo-Bangladesh Border ahead of R-Day

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 23: The Eastern Command of the Border...

LoP Rahul Gandhi faces Bengal’s ire for mentioning Netaji’s date of death in social media post

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 23:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

South Africa expresses concern over US announcement to withdraw from Paris Agreement

INTERNATIONAL 0
Johannesburg, Jan 23: South Africa has expressed "profound regret"...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge