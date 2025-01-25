Saturday, January 25, 2025
Jennifer Aniston reacts to rumours of her romance with Barack Obama

By: Agencies

Los Angeles, Jan 25: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her role of Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, is gaining massive traction on social media. Recently, the rumour mills have been abuzz about the actress’ alleged romance with the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama.

The rumours first surfaced last year after a magazine published an article titled ‘The Truth About Jen & Barack’. The article resurfaced following reports hinting at possible tension between Barack and Michelle Obama.

However, now a clip of the actress refuting the rumours has gone viral. In an old interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress addressed various tabloid stories about herself, including the speculation about a secret romance with the former President.

She said in the video, “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that. I was not mad at it. I know Michelle (Obama) more than him”.

The actress also confirmed some unusual rumours about herself. She admitted to trying a salmon sperm facial, joking, “Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” She also revealed her unusual travel habits, and shared that she carries jars of olives and a Ziplock bag containing her late therapist’s ashes during international trips.

“Can I plead the… it’s a little true”, she said with a chuckle. “Oh, I’m gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It’s a long story”. Jennifer rose to international fame for her role as Rachel Green on ‘Friends’ from 1994 to 2004, which earned her Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. She has consistently ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses.

IANS

Karla Gascon of Emilia Perez rebuts Donald Trump’s anti-trans remark
