Sunday, January 26, 2025
NATIONAL

Boxer Mary Kom attends Maha Kumbh, shares her experience of first visit to Sangam

Prayagraj, Jan 26: Boxer and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj on Sunday and shared her experience of attending the religious congregation for the first time.

She expressed satisfaction with the elaborate arrangements and efficient management of the mela ground, despite lakhs of devotees flocking the holy town on daily basis. She commended the state government as well as the Centre for effective administration, sanitation as well as elaborate arrangements for providing comfortable pilgrimage to devotees.

Mary Kom, who took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam — the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers — shared her experience with media persons. “It was a nice experience. The arrangements are very good. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They have made it a world-class pilgrimage,” said Mary Kom.

“This is my first experience. Even though I am a Christian, I came here and supported the Maha Kumbh,” she said, stressing “Sanatan-Christian unity.” “The arrangements are excellent. People from Russia, America, and other foreign countries are coming to experience the Maha Kumbh.

This is a great initiative. I am so glad to be here and be a part of the Kumbh Mela,” Mary Kom further added. The Maha Kumbh, one of the most revered Hindu festivals, began on January 13 with the ‘Pavitra Snan’ and observed its second day on Makar Sankranti, coinciding with the start of the ‘Amrit Snan.’

The festival will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri. Key upcoming ‘Snan’ dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Magh Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

Despite the severe cold, thousands of devotees are flocking to the Triveni Sangam to participate in this sacred tradition. The administration has meticulously planned the event to ensure the customs of Sanatan Dharma are upheld while maintaining discipline and proper timing.

According to the latest data, over 10 crore devotees have already taken the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, marking an unprecedented influx of participants in the Maha Kumbh.

IANS

