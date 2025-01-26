Resolution of conflicts ushers in rapid development in Assam: Governor

Guwahati, Jan 26: Unfurling the National Flag here on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today said successful resolution of long-standing conflicts, infrastructural advancements, and targeted social welfare programmes are transforming lives of people in the state reinforcing the vision for a united and prosperous Assam.

“The state’s economic trajectory, marked by innovative policies and robust fiscal management, reflects our dedication to fostering entrepreneurship, empowering youth, and uplifting marginalized communities,” the Governor said addressing the gathering at the Republic Day celebration venue at Khanapara Playground here this morning.

“Assam stands today as a beacon of growth and resilience, propelled by sustained efforts across diverse sectors. The past year has witnessed remarkable progress in peacebuilding, infrastructure, social welfare, economic development, and environmental conservation. Our focus remains on inclusive governance, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen, from the remotest villages to our vibrant urban centres.

“Assam’s achievements in education, healthcare, and skill development demonstrate our resolve to create a knowledgeable, healthy, and skilled society. Similarly, our efforts in environmental sustainability and disaster management underscore our responsibility towards future generations.

“As we celebrate the spirit of the Republic, let us honour the sacrifices of those who paved the way for our freedom. Let us also pledge to contribute to the collective progress of Assam, ensuring peace, harmony, and sustainable development. Together, with determination and unity, we will build a brighter and more prosperous future for our state and nation.

“Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product has grown at an average rate of 13.33%. For FY 2023-24, the GSDP is projected at ₹5,70,243 crore, reflecting a remarkable 19.10% growth, compared to the national average of 9.6%. The Per Capita Income for the same year is estimated at ₹1,58,807, marking an 18% increase from the previous year.

Assam is one of the first states to integrate Sustainable Development Goals into its development plans, launching the Assam Agenda 2030. The state has steadily improved its performance, moving from “Aspirant” to “Front Runner” in the SDG India Index. Assam has achieved its target for Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), with the highest score of 100 in the country.