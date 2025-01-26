Sunday, January 26, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

USTM celebrates 76 th Republic Day with enthusiasm

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan 26: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) proudly celebrated the 76 th Republic Day of India today, commemorating the adoption of the nation’s Constitution.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and administrative staff, reflecting the university’s patriotic spirit and commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The celebration commenced with the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag at 8:30 AM by Vice Chancellor Prof. G. D. Sharma, in the presence of Advisor Dr. R. K. Sharma, senior
officials, faculty members, and students at the university campus.

This was followed by the singing of the national anthem, filling the air with a sense of pride and unity.
In his address, Prof. G. D. Sharma underscored the profound significance of the day,
emphasizing that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to mutual respect and
harmonious co-existence. “In our nation&#39;s rich diversity of culture and languages, unity is upheld by the visionary leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the guiding principles of our  Constitution,” he stated.

He further stressed the importance of producing quality human resources, serving the needs of the people, and being accountable citizens. “Education instills responsibility, and as educated individuals, we bear greater responsibility towards society,” he
added.
The Republic Day celebrations at USTM featured a variety of engaging activities, including
friendly sports competitions such as cricket matches, tug-of-war, musical chairs, and blind hit games.

The festivities concluded with an award ceremony, where prizes were distributed to
the winners of the competitions, adding a touch of excitement and encouragement for all
participants.

NOTICE
President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

