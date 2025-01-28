BJP panel to ascertain coal mining racket in Meghalaya

Party promises honorarium to traditional heads, regulation of illegal mining within 6 months if it wins ADC elections

SHILLONG, Jan 27: After largely staying silent on the issue of illegal coal mining in the state for years, the BJP has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe such activities.

The decision has attained significance ahead of the district council elections.

A constituent of the National People’s Party-led MDA 2.0 government, the BJP has vowed to unearth the coal illegalities.

The BJP’s move follows a familiar pattern in Meghalaya politics, where calls for probes into corruption and illegal activities form part of the election campaign. Such commitments seldom lead to action once the elections are over.

The BJP state president, Rikman G Momin on Monday admitted the party does not have any report on illegal mining although the fact-finding committee would be constituted. The party had earlier attacked the MDA government over the issue of coal mining but continued to support it.

Before the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP threatened to move out of the MDA over corruption issues but was the first party to officially extend its support to the MDA 2.0 government after the election results were out.

Honorarium promise

The BJP unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming district council elections, outlining a range of initiatives aimed at addressing critical issues, including payment of honorariums to traditional heads, the regulation of illegal mining, economic empowerment, and development of local communities.

One of the key promises is the provision of a monthly honorarium to the traditional heads, including Syiems, Dollois, Sordars, and Rangbah Shnongs. The promise aims to strengthen the role of traditional leaders in governance.

Another key promise is the regulation of illegal mining within six months, adhering to the Supreme Court guidelines. The party said unchecked mining activities have led to a decline in revenue for the district councils, and regulating it will help ensure financial stability.

The party also proposed a financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month for registered local domestic workers, taxi drivers, widows, single mothers, and labourers. This assistance will be facilitated through the Dorbar Shnong and supported by the central government.

Momin emphasised the “vocal for local” mantra to promote the state’s crafts and cultural heritage. The party also underlined plans to collaborate with the AYUSH Ministry to strengthen traditional healing practices.

A dedicated cell or department would be established to promote investment and trade for the rural educated unemployed youth. This would be implemented in collaboration with traditional leaders like Syiem, Dolloi, Sordar, and Rangbah Shnong, the manifesto read.

The party also vowed to push for an amendment to increase the number of members in the district councils to 40, including five nominated members. One of the nominated seats would be reserved for a Syiem (in KHADC) and a Dolloi (in JHADC).

A transparent recruitment policy would be introduced for all appointments in the district councils, ensuring merit-based selection processes, the manifesto said. It highlighted the party’s commitment to address long-standing issues in the region while promoting sustainable development

The BJP is fielding 14 candidates in KHADC and five candidates in JHADC. Momin expressed confidence in the party’s candidates, stating that they are strong and potential contenders for both councils.

The MDC elections are expected to be a critical test for the BJP as it seeks to expand its footprint in Christian-dominated Meghalaya.